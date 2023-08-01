July in Bakersfield is the warmest month of the year, statistically speaking. And the month, named for Roman Emperor Julius Caesar in 44 B.C., did not disappoint in 2023.

According to a weather summary released Tuesday by the National Weather Service, July 2023 was tied for the ninth warmest July Bakersfield has seen since record keeping began in 1893.

