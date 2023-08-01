July in Bakersfield is the warmest month of the year, statistically speaking. And the month, named for Roman Emperor Julius Caesar in 44 B.C., did not disappoint in 2023.
According to a weather summary released Tuesday by the National Weather Service, July 2023 was tied for the ninth warmest July Bakersfield has seen since record keeping began in 1893.
Fortunately, August has arrived, and it is about to cut us a break, Bakersfield, as temperatures temporarily slip into something more comfortable.
"There's definitely going to be a cool-down over the next few days," said NWS meteorologist Dan Harty.
After enduring several afternoons in July hovering between 100 and 110 degrees, Bakersfield residents should see high temperatures drop 5 or 6 degrees to a high of about 94 on Wednesday.
Highs will dip again to about 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Harty said. That's at least 8 degrees below normal this time of year.
These lower highs also bring a bonus: Lower lows.
Overnight lows are expected to sink into the cool 60s for four mornings running before the climb back to triple-digit highs return on Sunday.
Imagine enjoying your coffee and your Californian on a 65-degree morning on Thursday or Friday.
"We had been seeing persistent high pressure throughout the Southwest. That's the typical pattern this time of year," Harty said.
But that stubborn high-pressure ridge is shifting eastward and southward, he said, allowing the westerly flow to drop farther south from the Pacific Northwest and Canada, bring cooler air into the Central Valley.
But why does it have to be such a short break from the heat?
Because persistent high-pressure systems are strong this time of year, blocking the cooler Canadian air from dipping very far south.
"Again, it doesn't happen that often," Harty said. "So we get these short little breaks."
The high pressure is going to return this weekend, he said, with a high of 103 expected on Sunday.
So enjoy it while it's here.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.