Fireworks won’t be the focus of Chris Anspach’s neighborhood Fourth of July celebration this year, but they’ll be a big part of it.
First will come the swimming pool tour, which one year involved a whole caravan jumping into no fewer than 22 pools around the La Cresta neighborhood, which he said became exhausting: “Now we try to limit it to 10.”
Later on, people will gather around barbecues, and after that, he said most everyone will pitch in with fireworks purchased at the scores of booths that opened up around town this weekend.
“You end up with a lot of fireworks,” said Anspach, who helped out his son’s team by staffing the Kern Premier Waterpolo Club fireworks sales booth from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in the parking lot of the Marketplace shopping center along Ming Avenue.
Yes, fireworks contribute to poor air quality, and they can drive pets wild. Plus, the illegal kind that go up in the air have been known to burn down homes. Even so, for a lot of residents around Bakersfield, the Fourth of July wouldn’t be the same without fireworks.
That much was clear at sales booths around town Sunday, where fireworks purchases not only support charitable causes; they also mean the difference between celebrating the holiday in a way many locals have become accustomed to, and traveling to the coast or the mountains or Southern California communities that wouldn’t think of allowing pyrotechnics in residential areas.
Anspach’s fellow booth staffer, Jason Mills, noted fireworks bring neighbors together in ways few other events can.
“It’s like, two or three times I’m able to meet my neighbors — and Fourth of July is one of them,” said Mills, who was joined inside the booth by his daughter, Kate, and his mother, Rebecca Mills — three generations under one roof.
At Victory Outreach Bakersfield campus, 912 New Stine Road, Bernadette Ruiz spent much of the morning inside the church’s fireworks booth with a big fan blowing air on her to stave off sweltering heat.
Much of the day Saturday, she said, customers came and went, spending about $100 on average. The kids begged their parents (usually successfully) for Morning Glory Sparklers and poppers, while their parents held out for what Ruiz called “the exciting grand finale.”
Most who came were members of the congregation, neighbors or simply supporters of Victory Outreach’s mission to help get youth off the streets and back on their feet.
The church’s youth pastor, Angel Aceves, said proceeds from fireworks sales help fund Victory Outreach’s safe house for young women and a recovery home for young men. For 10 years now it’s been a tradition, he said, adding, “It’s been great.”
Matt Katz brought his daughters Peyton, 8, and Avery, 6, to the Premier Waterpolo booth on Sunday afternoon to stock up for a barbecue and pool party coming Tuesday for his family and neighbors in the Stockdale Country Club neighborhood. He said he prefers to purchase locally rather than buy online.
The family moved five years ago from Paso Robles, where fireworks are strictly forbidden. As he paid for a full bag of items including Fairy Wands and Unicorn Poop, he commented on how fireworks distinguish his new home.
“It’s one of the great things about Bakersfield,” Katz said.
Two shoppers who showed up after him, Esperanza Leon and Eric Rodriguez, said they light off legal fireworks every year as part of their annual family barbecue and pool party.
Leon said her parents living in Texas don’t get to light off their own fireworks, so instead they leave it to the professionals at a municipal show nearby. They ask her to send them video footage from their hometown back in Bakersfield.
That makes her feel extra grateful.
“Definitely a privilege to be able to live here and do our own fireworks,” she said.