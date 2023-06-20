Taking advantage of a going-out-of-business sale can feel a little morbid, sure — but if the store’s closing anyway, what’s wrong with buying brand-new merchandise that’s already been marked down between 40% and 60%?
Nothing, really, but Lindsay Denison still felt a little guilty Tuesday as she stood outside the soon-to-close Bed Bath & Beyond at 5000 Stockdale Highway, having just bought silverware, bedding and hot chocolate pods for her Keurig machine.
“I guess it’s not very nice,” the southwest Bakersfield resident said. “But you can get such a good deal on stuff.”
Indeed you can — and not just there: Excluding the Great American Antique Store that’s winding down after more than 30 years at 625 19th St., at least three Bakersfield retailers are hosting going-out-of-business sales.
It’s hard to say whether the stores will close out spring, kick off summer or — who knows? — welcome fall. None has announced a final day of business, so when they’ll shut down for good is anyone’s guess.
An employee at Bed Bath & Beyond was very clear: No official closing date has been set.
Meanwhile, at David’s Bridal at 1210 Wible Road, a manager said employees were not allowed to talk at all, presumably as long as the person asking questions was a news reporter. Signs on the store’s windows nevertheless spoke for themselves: The store’s entire inventory of party dresses, shoes, jewelry and gifts were marked up to 60% off.
The uncertainty was somewhat less mysterious at Cal Furniture Gallery inside the former Weatherby’s Furniture location, 620 Chester Ave. There, store manager Vanessa Garcia said the owner is “just ready to retire,” and so everything’s being liquidated — just like the sign above the sales floor said Tuesday.
Since at least February, customers have been walking out with discounted leather furniture, mattress sets, bedroom sets and recliners, Garcia said. She added that slashing prices up to 50% has been pretty good for business lately.
So, when exactly will it close? “Very, very soon,” she said.
“Come on in before we close so (you) can get a good deal,” Garcia advised. “It could be a matter of two, three, four weeks.”
Back at Bed Bath & Beyond, Celinda Bolanos was feeling a little frustrated as she left the store with a single item Tuesday: a children’s plastic ball set for her dog. It seemed to her much of the store’s inventory was “pretty much still expensive.” The east Bakersfield resident said she was thinking instead about going and checking out the Cal Furniture Gallery sale.
“I’ll maybe get a deal. You never know,” she said.
Yes, there was a pang of sadness, too, especially with word that David’s Bridal was closing. That will force local brides-to-be to travel to other cities to find what they’ll need for a wedding, she said, adding, “It’s too bad that it’s closing.”
Bad but not that bad. For all Denison’s guilt over shopping at a store set to close any day now, she admitted she should have come sooner. Because at the end of the day, she’s doing the practical thing.
“Obviously it’s very disappointing that so many businesses are closing up,” especially those that struggled so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. “I think there’s nothing else to do but get a good deal out of it.”
Business editor John Cox can be reached by phone at 661-395-7404.