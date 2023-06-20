Taking advantage of a going-out-of-business sale can feel a little morbid, sure — but if the store’s closing anyway, what’s wrong with buying brand-new merchandise that’s already been marked down between 40% and 60%?

Nothing, really, but Lindsay Denison still felt a little guilty Tuesday as she stood outside the soon-to-close Bed Bath & Beyond at 5000 Stockdale Highway, having just bought silverware, bedding and hot chocolate pods for her Keurig machine.

Business editor John Cox can be reached by phone at 661-395-7404.

Tags

Recommended for you