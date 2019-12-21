All around him at the Northwest Promenade, shoppers were busy, if not frantic, with the kind of activities you expect to see on the last Saturday before Christmas: people hunting for a parking space, standing in line to pay for gifts, loading presents into the trunk of their vehicle and then zipping off to their next stop.
But not Vincent Tafoya. He stood in front of the Rosedale Highway Walmart ringing a bell for the Salvation Army and smiling.
"It's going beautifully, to be honest with you. Everybody seems to be at joy and peace and it's a beautiful day," he said. "Even the little ones come by and they put change in."
FINDING PEACE
Some really did seem to be relaxed, especially the ones who were finished, or nearly so, with their holiday shopping. Others, not so much.
"Almost there," said a woman who would only give her first name, Kristin, as she left the Best Buy store with her two children, ages 5 and 7. It wasn't even noon and already she said she'd had a hectic day.
"We have some chores to do and then we're headed up (to Fresno) to see family," she said as she got ready to store away the sound system she had just bought for her sister and brother-in-law.
Behind her, in front of the Best Buy, Bakersfield resident Max Valenzuela was tying down the 50-inch, high-definition television he had just bought for himself.
"Crowded like always," he said of the Best Buy. "Everybody wants to get in." But it was fine, he added: "Everybody's doing their happy thing."
HOLIDAY SURPRISE
One store to the east, at the Petco, Caliente resident Jennifer Hall certainly looked happy. Earlier that morning she had adopted a 3-month-old, black-and-white Terrier mix at the Bakersfield SPCA on Gibson Street.
Now she was leaving the Petco animal supply store with a friend of hers and carrying a bag of dog toys and puppy food. They were trying to come up with a name for the newest member of her family.
"We're thinking maybe Otis but we're not sure," she said.
RELAXATION AND ANXIETY
The same range of emotions, from tranquil to anxious, played out at other shopping centers across Bakersfield. People who weren't busy shopping enjoyed a warm, dry weekend. Those who still have gifts to buy tried to squeeze in time for relaxation.
Mike Jorgensen was one of the lucky ones. Enjoying a snack break at the Starbucks at Coffee Road and Stockdale Highway, he had just crossed the last person off his shopping list by picking up a gift card for his father-in-law. Most of the rest of his shopping had been done online.
"I don't do well with crowds," the Bakersfield father of two said. The only concern on his mind now was whether snow would delay his trip to Tehachapi on Christmas Day to be with friends and family.
WAITING FOR SANTA
At The Marketplace shopping center along Ming Avenue, Saturday's line to see Santa seemed a little long to Hardeep Singh. He'd been there last year and remembered the wait being shorter.
"Maybe we just came at the wrong time," he said.
But no matter: He preferred this picture opportunity to the others around town. He said something about the lighting just seemed warmer to him.
As they waited in line, Singh's 5-year-old son couldn't stop thinking about what he wanted for Christmas: a Lego dinosaur set.
If that's what will end up under the tree, Dad wasn't telling. But there won't be a whole lot else because of this year's fairly right finances, said Singh, whose main hope at that point was a trip up to see the snow with family.
"Just buying stuff for the kids," he said. "Not much for us."
DISCOVERING PEACE
At Valley Plaza, Bakersfield resident Yesenia Madrigal had made the decision to park in a far corner of the mall parking lot rather than drive around in frustration waiting for a space to open up.
"It was super-crowded," she said.
A perennial last-minute shopper, she had just one more stop to make before she could call it quits. "I feel accomplished for the day," she said.
Inside the mall's Target store, all 14 cash registers were running, as were all three self-checkout stands. Meanwhile, crowds walked three and four abreast inside the mall's common area. Nearly a dozen people stood in line at the Cinnabon.
REALITY CHECK
Alfredo Luevano, his wife and sons had stopped by the mall's virtual-reality booth. Watching from outside, it was hard to tell whether their 2-year-old, outfitted with an oversized headset, was enjoying himself as he spun his head around to catch glimpses of who-knows-what and occasionally shouting at no one in particular.
Luevano took photos and giggled at his son's reactions. He said he expected to complete all his shopping before day's end. He had tried to minimize the stress by paying $10 for a valet rather than continue to circle the parking lot. But like his sun in virtual reality, it was hard to relax amid the commotion.
"It's hectic," he said.
NOT DONE YET
Things were a little crazy at the mall's Tot Lot playground. Children ran, climbed and screamed while their parents and older siblings watching and sipped drinks along the perimeter.
"It's actually good," said Jennifer Juarez, older sister to one of the children scampering around in front of her. She said the only downside of the mall experience Saturday was waiting in line to pay for gifts.
But behind her relaxed demeanor was a shopping list largely unfulfilled. Juarez and her family were getting ready to leave for the Outlets at Tejon, where much gift-buying remained to be done.
"We barely started," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.