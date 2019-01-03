If there's a silver lining to the closure of Sears at Valley Plaza mall, it's the liquidation sale.
Clothes, shoes and jewelry were marked down 80 percent Thursday. Tools and bed-and-bath products were 75 percent off. A refrigerator previously listed at $2,299 was on sale for $828.
Even better deals were available to anyone in need of a display case or shelving, like Martha Medina. She rented a moving truck and was expecting to fill it with sales tables and other supplies for the store she's planning to open soon in Shafter.
Her visit to the mall gave her mixed feelings.
"It's sad because it was here for many years," she said. "I'm excited for (her future store) but I'm sad" for Sears.
Bakersfield resident Jaime Mendoza was outside the store with a van Thursday breaking down shelving that would be used for storage in his garage. He figured the two units he bought for $20 each would have cost $100 somewhere else. But he didn't sound all that happy about it.
"It's pretty sad," he said. "It's a huge company that is closing."
Sears announced in October it would close the Bakersfield and Delano locations amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Since summer the company that owns the stores, Illinois-based Sears Holdings, has disclosed plans to close more than 250 locations. Several hundred stores remain, including Kmarts owned by the same company.
Bakersfield resident Addonica Stanley stopped by the store Thursday to check out the selection. Before going in, she shared a memory of picking out Christmas gifts in Sears catalogs. She said the closure saddens her.
"Sears was something that I know from growing up," she said. "Everything came from Sears."
The store at Valley Plaza is expected to open at 10 a.m. through Sunday and close at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It was unclear Thursday whether it might close early on Sunday.
