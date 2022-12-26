Shoppers honor tradition by hitting Valley Plaza the day after Christmas

What she saw Monday at Valley Plaza Mall has Cece Cozine rethinking her whole approach to Christmas.
Though usually not much of a mall shopper, she decided to stop by Monday and check on deals inside the mall. Cozine figured maybe she could pick up a few items — not necessarily things she wants, she emphasized, but things she needs.
Was she ever glad she did. By early afternoon, Cozine had spent just $60 on 20 different items on her list, which she called “more than pretty good.”
Heads-up to her family and friends: Christmas might come a little late next year. Because it looked to her like the discounts got deeper almost overnight.
“Now I know after Christmas to come shopping,” she said.
On Monday, the day after Christmas, shoppers took a day off work because of the quirky holiday schedule and crowded the mall hunting for bargains, grabbing a pretzel or some other snack and, in some cases, just getting out of the house.
Outside, lines of cars filled the parking-lot aisles waiting for a spot not too far from the mall entrance. Inside, groups of friends or family four and five abreast browsed stores with signs advertising year-end sales.
Eric Hernandez was there buying last-minute gifts for relatives he hadn’t yet gotten a chance to visit this holiday season. While at it, he brought in some returns — in particular, a nice jacket he’d received for Christmas that happened to be the wrong size.
The store where it was purchased didn’t have his size, unfortunately. But no matter: He found one in another color that fit.
“It worked out for me and them,” Hernandez said. “They got me something and then I exchanged it for something that I wanted.”
He reported being amazed at how many deals there were to be had Monday, adding, “They’re wheeling and dealing.” It looked to him like competition was driving the traffic.
“If you ain’t got a deal,” he said, “no one’s going in your store.”
Mike Dolan was having none of it. He sat on the periphery of the mall’s food court reading a book around noon while his wife she shopped for business outfits. His children opposite him at the table were doing the same, noses buried in books of their own.
To Dolan it seemed the mall wasn’t as busy as in years past. He attributed it to competition from online retailers, combined with inflation that has made purchases of all stripes noticeably costlier than in years past.
That may have been true in many cases, but it wasn’t holding back customers at Bath & Body Works, which around lunchtime was ringing up brisk sales.
A sign outside the store touted a semi-annual sale featuring 75 percent off for select items. Cashier and stock clerk Vita Mikalye said it’s busy like this every year — more so now, actually, because people were catching up from lost sales during the pandemic.
“This is nothing,” Mikalye said of the crowd inside the store, adding that she expected to see even more shoppers file in by early afternoon. “Clearance is always good” for sales, she said.
Kathy Velarde and her fiancé, Hernán Morelos, were there taking it easy. He was sipping a smoothie from Jamba Juice trying to relax before heading back to work Tuesday. “Another day,” he said.
Not Velarde. She was cruising for bargains — “getting the deals,” as she put it. Bath & Body Works seemed to have the best discounts, as far as she could tell; otherwise, she judged the sales overall were no better or worse than in recent years past.
Even so, Velarde wasn’t about to stay home. Going to the mall the day after Christmas isn’t only about spending money to save money: It’s also tradition, she said.