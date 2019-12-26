Black Friday came and went this year, but the day after Christmas can give people a sense of deja vu as they head to retail stores for massive deals.
Many people avoid shopping before Dec. 26 just because they anticipate deals ranging from 30 percent to 75 percent off most items at many of their favorite stores. It also becomes the perfect opportunity to exchange some not-so-great presents from family members or use up shiny new gift cards they received for Christmas.
At Valley Plaza Mall on Thursday, Bakersfield residents filled up parking lots and hit the sales racks to see what additional goodies they could take home.
Everything from clothing, jewelry, electronics and even food was marked down. Cotton On, Forever 21 and Express were offering up to 50 percent off various clothing and jewelry items, while Old Navy went even further — up to 75 percent off storewide. Stores that already had deals going on — such as Bath and Body Works' semiannual sale — had an additional 75 percent off on select clearance items, making it almost irresistible to not check out the savings.
And it proved to be quite irresistible to almost everyone in the mall.
"I bought a pair of shoes and some candy. I'm looking for a ring, too," said Bakersfield resident Angelina Sasser. Heading to the mall after Christmas has become a tradition for her because the deals can't be beat. She was also planning on returning Friday to check out shoes and sweaters at Tillys.
"It's so similar to Black Friday. Since more things come off the shelves faster, they keep marking stuff down," she added.
Feyth Duran was exploring Target's candy aisle and stocking up on Andes chocolate mints and Kit Kats. With 30 percent off candy, it's the perfect time to shop, she said, and the day after Halloween gives her another opportunity to buy goodies.
Some people were also busy exchanging gifts they received for Christmas. Of course they appreciate the gifts, but sometimes family members don't always hit the nail on the head.
Marthel Arzat received a few T-shirts this year, but they were a little too bright for him.
"I don't like certain colors, like bright red," he said.
He headed to Tillys to exchange his gifts for something a little more his style, like black jackets and sweaters. It was his first time doing after Christmas shopping, but because of all the deals he scored, it might not be his last.
Post-holiday shopping gives people the chance to start preparing for next year. Target had started its great winter clearance dash sale Thursday, that ranged from 30 percent to 70 percent off holiday decorations, beauty items, toys and games and clothing.
Nicole Craig was traveling from Sacramento to Los Angeles, but because several highways around Kern County mountains were closed because of inclement weather, she found herself stuck in Bakersfield. What a better way to pass the time than shop, she thought.
"I'm buying wrapping paper, decorations and puzzles today," Craig said. "I'm always attracted to what Target has, and sometimes I buy stuff I don't need."
But because she could buy festive wrapping paper with snowmen, penguins and dogs for next year's gifts at low prices, the haul was worth it.
Several stores will continue offering deals through the holiday season.
