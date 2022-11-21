 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Shop-local initiative takes on added economic significance

Local business leaders kicked off the holiday shopping season Monday with something more than the usual appeals made on behalf of small businesses for whom sales over the next month will be critical.

Heads of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber and the Kern Women's Business Center said the support of local consumers will be crucial this year because small shops and restaurants recovering from the pandemic now face inflation and the risk of recession.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget