Shop-local initiative takes on added economic significance

Local business leaders kicked off the holiday shopping season Monday with something more than the usual appeals made on behalf of small businesses for whom sales over the next month will be critical.
Heads of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber and the Kern Women's Business Center said the support of local consumers will be crucial this year because small shops and restaurants recovering from the pandemic now face inflation and the risk of recession.
"We are at a very unique time," chamber Chairman Rick Jhaj told reporters at a morning event at the Town & Country Village shopping center. He said where people shop takes on extra significance because shoppers will try to cut back amid higher prices.
"But we do know spending will not stop," Jhaj added. "It will continue even through we might be feeling the pinch this year. … Every dollar you spend is a gift."
The local economy benefits when consumers buy from businesses hit hard by economic conditions beyond their control, said the women's business center's program director, Norma Dunn, who added a simple point: "We all have to do our Christmas shopping," she said, "so why not support small businesses?"
Monday's event went beyond the usual small-business appeal by offering local entrepreneurs a set of tools for spreading word about the chamber's second-annual campaign — and more than that, actual hands-on help with business.
The Kern Women's Business Center at 10800 Stockdale Highway provides a variety of services to small businesses, Dunn said, including but not limited to enterprises owned by women and minorities. One-on-one counseling is available through the center, as is personal assistance with applying for grants and other forms of financial help.
The chamber, as part of its "Shop Local, Shop Now" initiative, offers its members the opportunity to download what it calls a toolbox with prepared messages and other items intended to help local businesses spread word about their offerings on social media. Nonmembers were invited to benefit by promoting their businesses using the social media hashtags #ShopLocalShopNow and #BakoChamber.
Now in its second year, the campaign has outgrown its profile as merely a promotion in advance of Small Business Saturday, a national awareness-building event coming this weekend. Chamber President and CEO Nick Ortiz said the initiative has been reactivated three times this calendar year, during Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day.
In light of the likelihood of an economic recession, he said, it makes sense to support local businesses more than once a year on the day after Black Friday.
"We want to keep this going because this isn't just about Shop Small Saturday," Ortiz said. "This isn't just about the holiday season. It's about, how can we support our local small businesses all year long?" He referred shoppers and businesses alike to the initiative's website, Shoplocalshopnow.com, which offers help such as profiles of local small businesses and a map of where they can be found.
Another theme Monday was the special value local small businesses provide that's not generally offered by large national chains. Jhaj noted independent shops are more likely to sell unique personalized gifts unavailable elsewhere.
That's not even counting the community benefit that comes from supporting a local enterprise.
"When you shop local, you're not only helping your friends, your neighbors," Jhaj said. "You're helping your community. And what better gift is there than giving back to your local community?"
Boutique owner Heather Abbott drove that point home during Monday's event in front of her shop, Bella.
Abbott said she and her staff know customers' preferences just as they know their names and what outfits they'll be wearing to different occasions around town. The relationship allows her to financially support local charity and school functions, she said, adding how grateful she is for the support of the community.
"Shops like mine would not exist if not for the community we have here," she said.