Shooting suspect, two others arrested following SWAT standoff in Bakersfield

A fatal shooting suspect and two other men who allegedly assisted him were arrested on Wednesday night during a SWAT standoff in southeast Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, 24-year-old Billy Gleghorn, of Bakersfield, was identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday evening at the Vagabond Inn located at 6501 Colony Street. BPD also said that Gleghorn committed an armed carjacking in the area minutes after the shooting.
On Wednesday at about 6 p.m., officers learned that Gleghorn was at a residence in the 2700 block of Karen Place. Upon arrival they attempted to negotiate his safe surrender, but the suspect refused and barricaded himself in the house, according to the BPD.
The department’s SWAT team responded to the scene and was eventually able to take Gleghorn into custody without further incident, the news release stated.
Two other men, Dallas Muniz, 25, and Rhett Spillers, 25, both of Bakersfield, were also arrested during the standoff on suspicion of accessory to murder. Police said that they harbored, concealed and assisted Gleghorn during the incident.