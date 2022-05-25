Shooting prompts lockdown for schools; students, staff unaffected

Stine Elementary and Fred L. Thompson Junior High were briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday because of a nearby shooting that the Bakersfield Police Department stated did not affect students or faculty.
Police received a report of a shooting at 1:18 p.m., according to a BPD news release. An investigation showed two vehicles shot at each other while traveling in the 2800 block of Edmonton Street, the release said. No victim in the alleged shooting has been found, and the incident did not involve students or faculty, police added.
Kelsey Brackett, spokeswoman for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, said the lockdown led to staff locking their doors, but they did not stop teaching. She added that the lockdown continued for 40 minutes.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.