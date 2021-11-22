You have permission to edit this article.
Shooting on Weedpatch Highway leaves one dead

Public Safety

A man died Sunday from gunshot wounds he sustained on Weedpatch Highway, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 p.m. to the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway regarding a shooting. There they found a man who had a gunshot wound to the torso, the KCSO said in a news release.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, deputies added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

