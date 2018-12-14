The death of Moses Joseph De La Fuenta, 32, who died in Arvin Monday after being shot, has been declared as a homicide by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
De La Fuente died at approximately 5:19 p.m. in the 200 block of Langford Ave, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The Arvin Police Department is the investigating agency for this incident.
