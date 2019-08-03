A shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night left one dead and one injured.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at the 1200 block of Barlow Street.
The victim of the shooting will be identified pending identification by the Kern County Coroner.
The person's injuries were described as minor.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110.
