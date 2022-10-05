Shooters given decadeslong prison sentences in toddler's death

Two men who pleaded guilty to murdering a 3-year-old boy and shooting a pregnant woman were sentenced Wednesday to decades in prison.
David Palms was sentenced to 27 years and Tyrone Johnson to 42 years, 8 months for the murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton and the attempted murder of his pregnant mother and brother.
Both Palms and Johnson took plea deals earlier this year, pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder charges, with the dismissal of assault with a firearm charges. They had been awaiting trial since they were first charged in 2017.
Palms and Johnson went to an apartment in the 800 block of Pershing Street seeking a gang member in November 2017, according to previous reporting in The Californian. They began to fire indiscriminately into the room where Major and his family were gathered, killing the toddler instantly.
They were arrested as the result of a major Bakersfield Police operation that led to 40 arrests. Palms and Johnson previously had escaped the Lerdo Justice Facility, and also pleaded no contest to escaping jail while charged with a felony.