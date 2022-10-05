 Skip to main content
Shooters given decadeslong prison sentences in toddler's death

A then-19-year-old David Reagan Palms, left, follows fellow murder defendant Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, then 21, after a February 2018 appearance in Kern Superior Court over the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The two pleaded no contest and were sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday.

 Felix Adamo

Two men who pleaded guilty to murdering a 3-year-old boy and shooting a pregnant woman were sentenced Wednesday to decades in prison.

David Palms was sentenced to 27 years and Tyrone Johnson to 42 years, 8 months for the murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton and the attempted murder of his pregnant mother and brother.

