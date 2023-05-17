Shoes for the Homeless Shoe Drive smashes record for second year in a row

Third-generation Guarantee Shoe Center President Rosco Rolnick has been there, done that.
Thirty-one times to be exact.
The 31st annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive has officially concluded, and on Wednesday morning, Rolnick stood inside his family shoe store in downtown Bakersfield clearly bursting with good news.
"Some years are up, some are down ..." Rolnick said before a gathering of news cameras, partners and well-wishers.
"Last year, we did 6,000 pairs," he said. "We thought that was our biggest year. We thought that was phenomenal. But we have topped that this year."
Sarah Rolnick, Rosco Rolnick's daughter and store vice president, has been watching during the past few weeks as new and used shoes arrived at the store, sometimes one or two pair at a time, sometimes by the pallet load.
She's known for a while that something extraordinary was happening as the mountain of shoes in the store basement continued to grow.
And, in the end, the numbers confirmed it.
"The final count here is well over 8,000," the younger Rolnick said. "That brings the total in the 31 years we've been doing this to 104,000 pairs of shoes for the men, women and children of our local shelters."
Jim Darling, a marketing consultant who has assisted with the shoe drive from the beginning, thanked "you folks with the media" for spreading the word and helping members of the community get involved.
He thanked the Open Door Network, formerly the Bakersfield Homeless Center, for being the primary hub for the distribution of thousands of pairs of shoes, a logistical challenge in itself.
Darling noted that outside on the curb employees of Meathead Movers were loading large boxes of new shoes and bags of gently used shoes into a moving van for transport to the Open Door Network.
"They're all student athletes, they're nice kids," Darling said of the movers.
"Jim introduced me to Rosco," said Garrett Sherman, territory sales manager with the moving company.
"We were all in," Sherman said of the idea to move the merchandise, all without charge to the organizers of the shoe drive.
"We love the idea. We love the impact to the community," he said — and they expect to remain involved into the future.
Open Door Network CEO Lauren Skidmore was also on hand at Wednesday's press conference.
"This moment is pivotal for our homeless community," Skidmore said. The weather is changing and temperatures in the upper 90s and 100s are bearing down on the southern valley.
"This is when our homeless clients really need a good, sturdy set of shoes," she said. "They're going to get them by coming into the shelters. This is also a great outreach opportunity for all the shelters to utilize.
"This is also a great moment for kids to know that the community loves and supports them," Skidmore said. "I don't know about you, but a new pair of shoes is always a good childhood memory.
"This has been 31 years in the making," she said. "Hundreds of thousands of shoes are supporting individuals in need, and I just can't thank the Rolnicks enough for making us part of their annual operations, and really helping those in need in our community."