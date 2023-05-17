 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shoes for the Homeless Shoe Drive smashes record for second year in a row

Third-generation Guarantee Shoe Center President Rosco Rolnick has been there, done that.

Thirty-one times to be exact.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases