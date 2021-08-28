Shoes for our Homeless Shoe Drive gets extra boost

Just when you thought there might be enough shoes, more arrive.
The 29th Annual Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive brought in more then 6,000 pairs of usable shoes. But then there were more.
“Our goal was 3,000 pairs of shoes for the drive, we have surpassed that and are at 6,000 pairs. Now the owners of Florsheim delivered 750 pairs of new women’s dress shoes!" Guarantee Shoe Center President Rosco Rolnick said.
The Florsheim gift valued at $70,000 was delivered directly to the Bakersfield Homeless Center, a store news release said.
The shoe drive has brought in more than 90,000 pairs of shoes in the past 29 years.