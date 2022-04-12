Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive extended

Citing an overwhelming response, the 30th annual Shoes for Our Homeless Shoe Drive has been extended to Saturday, according to its organizers.
After three decades, the drive has donated more than 91,000 pairs, according to Guarantee Shoe Center President Rosco Rolnick.
Usable shoes can be dropped off at Guarantee Shoe Center, which is at the corner of 21st Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield, or at KGET, which is at the corner of 22nd and L streets.
Galbraith North America will once again donate their services to load and transport the
massive number of shoes to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.