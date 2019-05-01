Guarantee Shoe Center’s annual shoe drive for the homeless netted more than 3,000 pairs this year, a little more than last year and just about the number the event's beneficiaries at Bakersfield Homeless Center go through during the course of a year.
"It is a lot of shoes but that’s kind of where we need to be," Guarantee Shoe's public relations representative Jim Darling said, adding 3,000 was the drive's goal. "That’s going to help restock (the homeless center's) warehouse."
More shoes were still coming in when the total was announced Wednesday, and donors were invited to continue dropping off new shoes at the store, located at 21st Street and Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.
"We would love to have some more shoes,” Darling said. "The homeless situation in Kern County is not getting better. It’s getting worse."
More than 80,000 pairs of shoes have been donated during the shoe drive's history.
