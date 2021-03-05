KCSO: Missing woman has been located

Update: The missing woman has been located by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
----
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman the agency described as elderly and at-risk.
Pleasie Faumuina-Safotu was last seen Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Highway 46 and Buford Street in Lost Hills, according to a KCSO news release. She was wearing a sweater and red sweatpants, the KCSO said.
The agency said that Pleasie is of Asian descent and stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 177 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 322-4040.