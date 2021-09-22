Sheriff's Office gets $97K to conduct alcohol-related policing in community

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it has received a state grant of $97,500 to help it crack down on illegal alcohol sales.
The money will be spent on strategies combining the efforts of local law enforcement with Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, according to a KCSO news release. This includes reducing alcoholic beverage sales to minors and obviously intoxicated patrons, and targeting criminal activities related to drugs.
The grant was one of 50 handed out through the Alcohol Policing Partnership, a program that began in 1995. The news release said the program was designed to "put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions or revocations against businesses that violate the law and cause harm to the community."
"The program can improve the quality of life in neighborhoods," ABC Director Eric Hirata said in the release. "We’ve seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested."