Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating a death in Inyokern after California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle accident, but found a deceased man with injuries inconsistent with such an incident.
CHP officers first went to N. Oak Lane and Graaf Avenue at 6:42 a.m., according to KCSO. They found the deceased man, who was described as being in his early 40s.
There is no suspect information.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.