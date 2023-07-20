A toddler wrongfully died from a fentanyl overdose after Kern County Sheriff's deputies didn't remove the child from a residence filled with drug paraphernalia and whose owner had a history with narcotics, according to a claim released publicly Thursday.
Ezekiel Rivera's mother, Soluna Lora, cited repeated instances in which deputies knew the home had drugs but didn't act to remove him from the home, the claim said.
County Counsel Margo Raison didn't respond to a request for comment about the allegations outlined in the claim. The document was included in the Kern County Board of Supervisors' meeting agenda for Tuesday.
Ezekiel Rivera's mother, Soluna Lora, fought with Rivera's father to get her son just two days before the child died on July 5. Deputies were called to the residence for a peace disturbance and Lora told them she spotted a bag filled with a white substance inside the home of the boy's father, the claim said.
All the children ultimately tested positive for fentanyl, the claim stated.
Relatives of the toddler's father, Raul Rivera, told deputies they'd seen Raul with drugs, but the deputies didn't do anything, the claim said.
"In fact ... Kern County sheriff's deputies did not even bother to search Raul Rivera nor the home despite knowing he had drugs on him," the claim added.
On the day Ezekiel died, emergency medical personnel found two methamphetamine pipes, four empty Narcan packages and one Narcan nasal applicator in Raul Rivera's home, the claim stated.
Raul Rivera pleaded no contest to buying cocaine to sell it in April, court records say. He has overdosed in the past, and has been arrested on suspicion of having drugs, the claim said.
"Raul Rivera has a long (documented) history of substance abuse dating back to 2019 which Kern County Sheriff's department deputies were aware of," the claim said, "making their conduct even more egregious."
The claim, filed by Montebello-based attorney Humberto Guizar, doesn't list how much the firm plans to seek, only "general damages."
