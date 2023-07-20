K9 VEHICLE 1.JPG

A Kern County Sheriff's patrol vehicle.

 Courtesy of KCSO

A toddler wrongfully died from a fentanyl overdose after Kern County Sheriff's deputies didn't remove the child from a residence filled with drug paraphernalia and whose owner had a history with narcotics, according to a claim released publicly Thursday. 

Ezekiel Rivera's mother, Soluna Lora, cited repeated instances in which deputies knew the home had drugs but didn't act to remove him from the home, the claim said.

