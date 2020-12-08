In a 42-second video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood urged the public to "do the right thing" to stop the spread of COVID-19.
He noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a stay-at-home order for people in the Central Valley, but that his deputies won't enforce it.
"I want you to know that leadership is not defined by issuing orders. Leadership is by example," Youngblood said from his office.
The sheriff asked people to do what he said he will do for the next three weeks, the time frame of the current order: stay at home as much as possible, wash hands, socially distance and wear a mask.
He said he will do his part to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"What I am not going to do as a sheriff is make criminals out of good citizens of my county," Youngblood said. "So, we're not going to be out there enforcing the governor's orders, but I trust that you will do the right thing. Thank you."