Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Friday that Gov. Gavin Newsom's most recent stay-at-home order will not be enforced by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
In a video posted to Facebook on Friday, Youngblood said his deputies will not respond to calls for large gatherings.
"We are aware of the governor's stay-at-home order that was issued yesterday," Youngblood said. "I just want you and the public to understand that the sheriff's office will not respond to calls for service simply because of large gatherings or large crowds. I want you to understand that if there's a problem other than that, we certainly will respond to that, but we are not going to respond simply to people that are gathering at a house where there's too many."
"So thank you for your time and have a great Thanksgiving and a great Christmas," he added.
The governor's limited stay-at-home order is set to go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday. The action follows a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kern County and statewide, placing most of the state's population into the most severe "purple tier" of California's framework by which businesses may operate and social gatherings are allowed to take place.
Youngblood's statement comes one day after Kern's Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said local contact tracing indicates that the virus is being spread with regularity through private social gatherings and in situations where individuals are not practicing the best public health practices.
According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the KCSO "encourages the community to voluntarily follow the guidelines set by the California Department of Public Health. If you are out in public, it is important to protect yourself by wearing a mask and social distancing."
The sheriff's office said it will not enforce the state-ordered 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. Further, deputies will not respond to calls for service that are based solely on non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.