The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has announced a partnership with the U.S. Army to recruit military personnel once they are discharged.
The Army PaYS Program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and select corporations, companies, and public sector agencies designed to assist military recruiting efforts, the sheriff's office said in a news release. At the time of enlistment, Army prospects will be advised of job opportunities they may qualify for after they finish service. Similarly, ROTC cadets will be advised of opportunities after completion of their bachelor’s degree and commissioning.
"Dozens of veterans currently work for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and we believe this partnership will bring qualified candidates to serve in our community," a KCSO news release said.
The sheriff's office will formally announce the partnership at a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the KCSO auditorium.
