Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect after standoff

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking a suspect wanted on suspicion of attempted armed robbery, who evaded arrest after an hourslong standoff Monday, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies responded to the 400 block of South Real Road for a report of an attempted armed robbery and learned the suspect had fled toward an apartment complex in the area.

Deputies surrounded the complex and made numerous public address announcements, but there was no response, per officials.

After several attempts to contact the suspect, SWAT deputies responded to assist.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the scene was cleared and it was determined the suspect was not inside the complex

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

