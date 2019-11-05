The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public's help in locating Juan-Manuel Diaz who is a suspect in a stabbing in Wasco on Oct. 21. The stabbing happened in the 1600 block of Fourth Street, according to a sheriff's office news release. During an investigation it was determined Diaz and two additional suspects assaulted the victim by stabbing the victim several times. Anyone with information about Diaz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.
