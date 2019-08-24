A vehicle rollover on southbound Interstate 5 at Stockdale Highway about 10 a.m. Saturday left two children dead, according to authorities.
Information posted on the California Highway Patrol's website said the SUV rolled over several times. It was unclear how many people were in the vehicle, and local CHP representatives were unavailable to take questions Saturday.
A report posted on Bakersfield television station KBAK's website, which attributed details to the CHP, said the vehicle hit the center divider and then veered to the right-hand shoulder, at which point it rolled over.
Two children riding in the vehicle died as a result of the crash, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. They were identified as Richmond, Calif., residents Jesse Contreras, 10, who died at the scene, and Citalli Contreras, 13, who died after being taken to Kern Medical Center.
KBAK reported that the driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment.
