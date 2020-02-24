The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has responded to numerous robberies in the past week, according to a news release issued Monday.
The news release described seven robberies between Feb. 18 and Feb. 23, including the following:
- At 9:50 p.m. Feb. 23, deputies were called to S & S Mini Mart at 10618 Main St. in Lamont for a report of a robbery. Two suspects armed with handguns robbed the store and fled on foot with cash. No one was hurt; no one was arrested.
- At 5:10 p.m. Feb. 23, deputies responded to the Cricket Wireless at 6221 Niles St. for a robbery. The suspect was a black man wearing a black ski mask, white hoodie, black sweat pants and a backpack. He simulated a handgun and took cash and several iPhones. He fled on foot.
- At 5:20 a.m. Feb. 23, deputies were dispatched to Los Amigos Market at 9501 Taft Highway for a report of an armed robbery. The employee reported a black man wearing gloves and armed with a gun entered the store. The suspect left with cash in a dark-colored two-door Honda.
- At 4:40 a.m. Feb. 23, deputies were called to the Chevron Station at 20656 Tracy Ave. near Buttonwillow for an armed robbery. The employee reported a white man entered the store wearing a ski-style mask and armed with a handgun. The suspect left with cash and a box of cigars. It’s unknown if he had a vehicle nearby.
- At 8:36 a.m. Feb. 22, deputies responded to an armed robbery in progress at The Cigarette Shop at 5400 Olive Drive. The suspect was described as a white man, 20-30 years old, with a heavy build, wearing a black sweater with white lettering, a black baseball hat and blue jean. The suspect was armed with a handgun, and left with cash.
- At 9:17 p.m. Feb. 20, deputies were dispatched to the McDonalds at 35102 Merle Haggard Drive for a report of an armed robbery. Store employees reported two men entered the store with their faces covered. One was armed with a shotgun. The armed suspect fired one shot into the ceiling. The suspects left with cash, driving a silver sedan.
- At 3:56 p.m. Feb. 18, deputies responded to the corner of Quincy and Robinson streets for an armed robbery. The victim said he was selling corn on the corner when two Hispanic men in their mid-20s pulled up next to him in a white two-door Toyota Corolla. One of the men waved a shotgun at him and demanded his money. The last three numbers of the suspect vehicle license plate are 511.
The sheriff's office said it seeks surveillance video at or near the businesses where the robberies occurred. If you have video that could help solve a crime, please call KCSO at 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.