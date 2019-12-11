Kern County Sheriff's deputies made one arrest and are looking for a second man in the theft of $2,000 worth of of welding equipment from a business on State Road on Dec. 5.
Daniel Martinez, 39, of Bakersfield, was arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics paraphernalia after deputies located a vehicle matching one caught on surveillance video when the crime occurred, according to a sheriff's department press release.
The second suspect has been identified as David Newkirk, 47, who has an active felony warrant for his arrest, the sheriff's department said.
Anyone with any information on Newkirk’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.