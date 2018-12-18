Homicide detectives from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene where a dead body had been reported at approximately 12:40 p.m., Thursday, in the area of Bena Road west of Caliente Bodfish Road.
The victim was determined to be an adult male who suffered obvious traumatic injuries, a Sheriff’s Office report said.
The identity of the victim will be withheld pending notification by the Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
