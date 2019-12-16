Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff's Office are investigating the circumstances that led to a woman's death in Lamont.
Deputies were called to a home in the 8500 block of School Street around 6:30 a.m. Saturday where they found the woman deceased, a news release said. She is believed to have been in her 30s.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
