The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found deceased along Interstate 5 near South Sabodan Road on Sunday.
Mauro Escobar, 21, of Dixon, was found at 9:19 a.m., according to a report from the Kern County Coroner.
Few details are known about his death.
The place he was found is about 10 minutes from Outlets at Tejon.
The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.