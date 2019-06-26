The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman who were involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Lost Hills on Sunday.
Jeanne Elizabeth Recknagel, 89, of Forestville, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with several others at 4:51 p.m., on the interstate south of Country Road overpass, said a report by the Sheriff’s Office.
Frederick Maxwell Recknagel, 90, of Forestville, was described as a passenger in a vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle collision at the same time and place, although the report does not make it explicitly clear if it is the same vehicle.
The cause of both deaths were multiple blunt force trauma, the report said and the manner was an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.