The Kern County Sheriff’s Office located $17 million worth of marijuana plants after executing search warrants at the 2800 block of Sierra Highway and the 5900 block of Willow Avenue in Rosamond on Wednesday.
The department said in a report that 3,759 marijuana plants were found, along with one shotgun, several high capacity magazines and body armor.
Sarkis Saradzhyan, 24, and Marazyan Hoyhannes, 64, were arrested on suspicion of illegal cultivation of marijuana, maintaining a place for the purpose of sales, conspiracy and discarding hazardous waste into a sewer system, the report said.
Hoyhannes also was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest after he reportedly barricaded himself in a fortified building, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Both individuals were booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility pending court proceedings, according to the report.
