The Kern County Sheriff’s Office discovered an alleged “chop shop” in Delano while responding to a residents for a subject with active warrants, a Sheriff’s Office report said.
Deputies searched a residence at the 10200 block of Casey Avenue at approximately 3:44 p.m. on Friday for Amado Torres, 26.
Deputies found Torres as well as Jonathan Gonzalez, 27, who was wanted parolee at large, the report said.
During the investigation, deputies discovered evidence that indicated the residence was being used to possibly dismantle stolen vehicles, according to the report.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence and located two dismantled vehicles that had been reported stolen from Bakersfield, the Sheriff’s Office said in the report.
Deputies also located a stun gun, narcotics, paraphernalia and ammunition.
Torres and Gonzalez were booked on suspicion of multiple charges, including operating a chop shop.
