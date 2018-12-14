The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the death of a Bakersfield man who died after being shot in the chest a homicide.
Trayvale Chance Gentry Carlson was shot at approximately 5:57 p.m., Aug. 30, at 1030 Chester Ave.
He died Sept. 8 at Kern Medical Center.
The Bakersfield Police Department is the investigating agency.
