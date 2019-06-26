The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has classified the death of William James Robinson as a homicide.
Robinson, 25, of Bakersfield, died of multiple gunshot wounds on at 11:56 p.m., June 17, at Kern Medical, according to a report by the Sheriff’s Office.
The report said that Robinson was the victim of a shooting that took place at 11:10 p.m. at the 1600 block of Wilson Road.
Following the shooting, he was taken to the hospital where he died, the report said.
