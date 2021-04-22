Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in investigation regarding three Lamont teens found dead

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance tracking down information on three teenage victims in a suspected homicide that occurred in January south of Bakersfield.
In a news release, the KCSO said that all three victims had traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene when they were located by deputies on Jan. 10. An investigation determined that the incident started near the area of Phillips Street and Ralph Avenue.
Immediately following the incident, the Kern County coroner’s office identified the victims as Valentin Eli Ramirez, 16, Raul Fernandez, 17, and Adrian Ochoa, 18. All three were Lamont residents.
Their bodies were found by sheriff's deputies after someone reported hearing gunshots in the area, according to the initial report.
Deputies found two people in a car who weren't breathing near Buena Vista Boulevard and South Fairfax Road. They were pronounced dead.
They found a third body in a nearby vineyard, the report said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.