The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two suspects wanted in a years-long investigation for alleged embezzlement.
The Sheriff’s Office said it located and arrested Jon William Schmidt and Deborah Hollis-Coburn in Clovis on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The arrest was made with the assistance of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, KCSO said in a news release.
Their arrest was a culmination of a three-year investigation by KCSO, which alleges the suspects embezzled and stole over $4 million from a local agricultural business.
The suspects are currently in custody in the Fresno County Jail and will be taken to the Kern County Jail, where they’ll remain on $4 million bail.
