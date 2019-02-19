Two people have been arrested for allegedly committing a “large amount of mail thefts” in the Rosamond area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
Vanessa Navaro, 24, and Austin Smith, 24, were both arrested on suspicion of multiple charges. Earlier, the Sheriff’s office had reported that credit cards had been stolen from mailboxes in Rosamond and used at a Walmart in Palmdale.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s office encountered Navaro outside a vehicle on Janine Avenue in Rosamond, a press release stated.
Inside the vehicle, the press release says deputies saw Smith, who was “distraught and had been calling family and saying goodbye while smoking methamphetamine.”
Deputies were forced to break the window of the vehicle with a pole after Smith did not answer their requests for half an hour, the release states.
A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 blank checks, multiple credit cards, tax forms, a birth certificate and multiple IDs of people, mainly from Lancaster, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Smith and Navarro were arrested without further incident.
Smith had four warrants for his arrest and was on probation for weapons and charges of assault, the Sheriff’s office said.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the U.S. Postal Service will request federal charges.
