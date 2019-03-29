A $100,000 grant to the Kern County Sheriff's Office to conduct enforcement operations at places licensed to sell alcohol is helping with arrests.
Four people were arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcohol to a minor decoy during an operation in Bakersfield, Lamont and Buttonwillow in February, KCSO reported Friday.
The grant came from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control.
