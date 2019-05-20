A 52-year-old man was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly befriending a minor on Instagram and setting up a meeting to engage in sexually explicit acts with the minor, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
On May 7, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office learned that Oscar Raul Maguregui Jr. had been messaging a minor on Instagram using the name Califassun, the release said.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., Sunday, detectives contacted Maguregui at the 6200 block of Norris Road after the Sheriff’s Office says he agreed to meet the minor at a prearranged location specifically with the intent of engaging in sexually explicit acts.
He was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and annoying or molesting a child.
The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the investigation, or who has communicated with Maguregui or Califassun on Instagram is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-681-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
