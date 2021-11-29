Sheriff’s deputies seize two pounds of meth, 14 pounds of pot during search warrant

Kern County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ridgecrest Substation and Kern Valley Substation seized two pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 36 grams of heroin and 14 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant Nov. 23 in the 1400 block of Highway 14 in Inyokern, according to a KCSO news release issued Monday.
During the search of the residence, deputies also reported finding two handguns and ammunition, according to a KCSO news release issued Monday.
As a result of their investigation, deputies arrested Roy Stevens, 70, of Inyokern, on suspicion of several felony drug and weapon-related allegations, including possession of narcotics for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a firearm by a known felon. He was booked into the Kern County Jail.
Timothy Kowalski, 57, whose city of residence was not listed, was arrested for an unrelated felony warrant from Inyo County, according to deputies. Kowalski was booked into the Inyo County Jail for his active warrant.
Anyone with additional information can call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.