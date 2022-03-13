Sheriff’s deputies cite 3 in ABC operation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued three citations as a part of a statewide Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control operation that targeted underage drinking.
A KCSO team working in the Taft area contacted 27 individuals and issued three citations, according to ABC officials.
ABC agents and local law enforcement throughout the state conducted the Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation.
Under the program, a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer stood outside a liquor or convenience store and asked patrons to buy them alcohol.
The minor indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol. If the adults agree and purchase alcohol for the minor, officers then cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor, according to the news release.
The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service. The program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors.