A suspect in the 2015 murder of a man in Lost Hills has been arrested in Neenach, the Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.
On Friday, KCSO detectives working with the agency's SWAT team and personnel from Homeland Security Investigations arrested Porfirio Magana Garcia, age 46, in the northwestern Los Angeles County town, the sheriff's department said in a news release.
Magana Garcia is accused of killing Jose Chavez-Ochoa in June 2015, KCSO said. It said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the agency at 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.