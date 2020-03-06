The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers for its Citizen Service Unit, a volunteer group that provides a valuable service to the sheriff's office and the community.
Those interested should contact the Volunteer Services Unit at 391-7659.
The Citizen Service Unit assists the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in fulfilling its mission of protecting residents and visitors to the county, according to a sheriff's office news release. It also serves as a powerful crime prevention program.
CSU groups are in multiple areas of the county, so members usually participate in the group nearest to where they live.
CSU members must meet the following basic requirements:
- Be at least 21 years of age
- Have no recent serious criminal convictions
- No misdemeanor convictions for past 2 years
- Obtain approval of a Group Coordinator
- Successful background investigation
- Complete the 24-hour Volunteer Services Academy
- Contribute at least 8 hours each month and regularly attend group meetings
- Maintain an approved CSU uniform
The following is a brief list of activities CSU members are involved in.
- Patrol to report criminal activity
- Fingerprinting
- Handling of evidence
- Transporting law enforcement vehicles
- Deliver mail/clerical duties
- Vacation house checks
- Assist in large area searches
CSU members also perform their duties at the many fairs, festivals and other events throughout the county and operate the Sheriff’s Child I.D. Program.
