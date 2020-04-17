Twenty employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office and nine inmates at county jails have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
Youngblood announced the most recent numbers on Friday, a week after saying 11 KCSO employees and five inmates contracted the virus.
Two employees have returned to work in the past week, Youngblood said, and more are expected to return next week.
The outbreak in the jail appears to be in one section, he said.
Despite the increase in cases, Youngblood said he's encouraged by the recent numbers and also praised the community for its social distancing efforts and taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
(1) comment
Very sad.
