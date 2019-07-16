A man with a knife who was shot multiple times by a Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy early Sunday morning "had a plan" to die from suicide by cop, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who held a news conference Tuesday on the matter.
At about 3:19 a.m. Sunday, KCSO deputy Richard Griffee responded to the 8000 block of Goesling Avenue for a routine welfare check. When he arrived, Griffee was informed that Reginald Anderson, a man with mental health issues, had a knife in his pocket.
Anderson had just called 911 and told a dispatcher, "I'm schizophrenic and I'm on the hunt."
Anderson charged at Griffee and slashed him with the knife, causing the deputy to fire six shots at Anderson. Youngblood said this situation was "the perfect example" of how quickly a deputy has to act in such a short time to keep himself and the public safe.
The deputy received about 25 stitches for his wound and is on medical leave while he recovers.
Anderson is expected to survive after being shot multiple times and is in stable condition, Youngblood said. It was unclear how many of the six shots fired actually hit Anderson.
"The officer did exactly what we expected him to do," Youngblood said of Griffee, adding that Griffee will be "second guessed forever" as a result of this shooting. "If it would have been a cell phone and not a knife, it probably still would have been a shooting."
Critical Incident Release July 14, 2019 https://t.co/XKCLb8YqiP via @YouTube— Kern County Sheriff's Office (@KernCoSheriff) July 16, 2019
Youngblood said Anderson "had a plan" to die — he was planning to die from suicide by cop, a term used to describe an individual acting in a life-threatening way that would cause an officer to use deadly force. The American Association of Suicidology says 62 percent of those who attempt or complete suicide by cop had confirmed or probable mental health history.
Youngblood described Anderson as a "frequent flyer" with KCSO and said deputies knew he had a mental health issue. Youngblood also added that people dealing with mental health issues "isn't unique" in Kern County.
"We have a crisis with our homeless," Youngblood said. "It relates to mental illness, and it relates to drug use."
It was unclear if Anderson was homeless. In 2016, Anderson was charged with sleeping in a public area and was scheduled to appear in Kern County Superior Court for a hearing Wednesday.
Having more deputies present at the scene would not have stopped the shooting, Youngblood said, adding that understaffing and recruitment issues did not contribute to the officer-involved shooting.
"If you thought five more deputies would have stopped this, you're wrong," Youngblood said.
Youngblood also said he implemented a new policy to release body camera footage to the public after any critical incident "whether it helps us or hurts us," as he wants KCSO to remain transparent.
(2) comments
This should be breaking news on your site...I am handing you the first news of this...ugh!
Jose Arredondo found murdered in Cabo....drug dealer?????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.