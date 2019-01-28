Kern County Sheriff’s deputies located a male subject suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday at the 1600 block of Mint Street according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Medical aid was administered, the report said, to the subject, who was identified as Jose Ramon Deleon, 25.
Deleon succumbed to his injuries, the report said.
Homicide detectives assumed the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the report. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
